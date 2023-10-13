Creating a well-balanced investment portfolio is a crucial decision for investors looking to reduce portfolio risk. Andrew Lloyd-Owen explores the difference between bonds and equities, delving into their advantages and disadvantages to help investors make informed choices that align with their financial goals.
UK investors seeking income often face the challenge of deciding between bonds and equities for their investment portfolios. Each asset class has unique benefits and risks, making it crucial to understand their differences and evaluate risk tolerance, investment objectives and time horizon.
Below we look into the differences between bonds and equities, and why creating a well-diversified portfolio involves a mix of the two.
Getting the right portfolio mix
Equities and bonds exhibit lower correlation since they react differently to market events. As a result, they can complement each other in a well-diversified portfolio. While equities are considered riskier assets with potentially more volatile returns, bonds generally offer smaller, more stable returns. However, the right mix depends on an individual's time horizon, investment goals and risk profile.
There are two primary types of financial securities: bonds and equities.
Bonds
Bonds are debt instruments representing a contract between a borrower and a lender i.e. governments, municipalities, or corporations to raise capital. When you buy a bond, you are essentially lending money to the issuer in exchange for regular interest payments (coupon payments) and the return of the principal amount at maturity.
Investing in fixed-income securities places investors in a more secure position than equities in insolvency or liquidation, as they have priority when claiming the company's assets. Moreover, if the bond issuer defaults on its debt, recovery may be possible, unlike a share price that could decrease significantly.
Some key features include:
- Bonds are generally considered less risky than equities because they provide regular income and a predetermined return on investment.
- Bonds can add stability to your portfolio as their values tend to be less volatile than equities.
- Bonds provide a predictable income stream through coupon payments, making them attractive for income-seeking investors.
Generally, bonds shouldn't be expected to yield the same growth rate as equities due to their lower risk profile. They can provide a safer source of total return and capital preservation features. However, Bond prices are sensitive to interest rate changes, and rising rates can lead to capital losses. Inflation can also erode the purchasing power of bond income, making it less attractive over time.
Equities
Equities, also known as shares or common stock, represent ownership in a company. When you buy stock, you become a shareholder in that company. Shareholders are considered the corporation's owners and usually possess voting rights. The returns come from dividends (if the company pays them) and potential capital appreciation (an increase in the stock price).
Preferred stock, or preference shares, grant holders the right to claim the firm's earnings before dividends on ordinary shares can be distributed. Preferred stock also holds a senior claim on the firm's assets in case of company liquidation, making it a less risky investment than common stock.
Some key features include:
- Equities have historically provided higher long-term returns compared to bonds, making them more suitable for investors seeking capital appreciation.
- Many companies pay dividends to shareholders, providing a source of income.
- Equities can potentially outpace inflation over time, preserving the purchasing power of your investments.
However, equities can experience significant price fluctuations, leading to higher potential returns and losses. The performance of individual companies can also significantly impact your investment, making stock selection crucial.
It is worth noting that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Creating a diversified portfolio
Determining whether to invest in bonds or equities largely depends on your individual goals, risk tolerance and investment horizon. Bonds may be a better choice if you prioritise stability and predictable income. However, equities could be more suitable if you accept higher volatility for potentially higher long-term returns.
Diversification is crucial in reducing overall portfolio risk. By investing in a mix of asset classes, you can spread risk and reduce the impact of negative performance in any single investment.
A well-diversified portfolio is not a guarantee against losses, but it can help manage risk and improve the potential for achieving your long-term financial objectives.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.