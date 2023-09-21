In this podcast Stephen Baker and Ishwari Sharma, dispute resolution lawyers at Herrington Carmichael, discuss the principles that apply when a shareholder is unfairly prejudiced in relation to their shareholding by the actions and decisions of a controlling cohort of shareholders or the directors.

self

The Legal Room UK · Unfair Prejudice Claims – an introductory guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.