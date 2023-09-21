UK:
Unfair Prejudice Claims – An Introductory Guide (Podcast)
21 September 2023
Herrington Carmichael
In this podcast Stephen Baker and Ishwari Sharma, dispute
resolution lawyers at Herrington Carmichael, discuss the principles
that apply when a shareholder is unfairly prejudiced in relation to
their shareholding by the actions and decisions of a controlling
cohort of shareholders or the directors.
The Legal Room UK · Unfair Prejudice Claims – an introductory
guide.
