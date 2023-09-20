self

In this episode, corporate and commercial solicitor Abi Croft is chatting with local entrepreneur Ellie Bevan from Winsbury Dairy about setting up a business in the food industry, selling farm fresh pasteurised milk to shops, pubs and restaurants, and milkshakes to consumers.

Here's the Shareholder Agreement episode Abi speaks about: https://thelegallounge.podbean.com/e/the-importance-of-shareholders-agreements-grainne-walters-and-mark-tromans/

