Welcome to season 4 of The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, corporate solicitors, Grainne and Mark talk about the importance of putting a shareholders agreement in place at the outset of a new business partnership. They explain the differences between directors and shareholders, and how a shareholders agreement can detail how a shareholder can be part of the management of the business.

