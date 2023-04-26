In the event of the death of a shareholder in a company, it is important to consider what will happen to the deceased's assets, including any shares the deceased owns in the company.

This is what our Corporate Law experts will be exploring in this article.

Usually, the first step when determining how a deceased shareholder's shares will be passed on to the beneficiaries is to check whether there is a will.

It is also important to consider the company's constitution; in particular, consideration must be given to that company's articles of association and whether there is a shareholders' agreement in place.

Generally, if a shareholder has died leaving a valid will (which appoints an executor(s)), the shares are issued to the deceased personal representatives.

If there is no will, the shares vest in the Public Trustee until such a time whereby letters of administration are obtained.

Following this, the shares will pass to the administrator.

Where shares are held jointly, the legal title to those shares will pass to the surviving shareholder.

What happens before the grant of probate or letters of administration are issued?