Harry: Businesses often find it challenging to articulate what good transformation looks like for them. You've got to start with a clear understanding and expression of the outcomes you want to deliver, and that will vary depending on the stakeholder. What's the value for customers, shareholders, leaders or employees, for example? Each group will have their own view on whether the transformation has been successful, even if the change programme was delivered on time, to spec and on budget.

Dave: The business case you're delivering might be hard to quantify, but good transformation is dependent on your ability to track and measure how and when anticipated benefits are realised, including those that are less tangible. We live in a rapidly changing world, so any transformation programme will have to adapt along the way. It's important to remember that it's okay to change course, as long as you clear on why you're changing and continue to have the right mechanisms to track, measure and control the benefits that you're realising as you go.

