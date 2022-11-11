The corporate team at the international law firm Gowling WLG has advised the shareholders of PRIMA Markets Ltd on the sale of their shares to data consulting firm ResourceWise.

The acquired company will be known as PRIMA Markets from ResourceWise. ResourceWise is a group of companies that provide data, analytics and market insight to commodity markets.

The team from Gowling WLG that provided the legal advice on this acquisition was led by partner Hugh Maule who was supported by associate Hannah Shamsolmaali and trainee solicitors, Anna Samokina and Jack Qualtrough.

Commenting, Hugh said: "It has been a pleasure to advise on such a pivotal acquisition in the carbon fuels and energy research and data space and we very much look forward to seeing the growth and development of their combined services."

