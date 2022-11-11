ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Understanding the ESG landscape in 2022 is a major challenge for leadership teams. Not only must they contend with balancing the interest of their organisation's shareholders, regulators and employees but they must also manage a customer base that expects ESG issues to be taken seriously and will increasingly include, and be influenced by, Gen Z.

In this webinar, our panel of experts, including Rae Stanton-Smithson, Retail Earthcare Communications Lead at LUSH; Dr Rosina Watson, Head of Sustainability at Cranfield School of Management and Amy Clamp, Commercial Director at insight and engagement agency Beatfreeks, review the findings of a new report from Gowling WLG which explores Gen Z's attitudes to businesses, brands and ethics. We discuss the importance of environmental and social responsibility to this generation, their power to influence behaviour and investment decisions and what organisations can learn to help them shape ESG strategies and prepare for tomorrow's world.

self

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.