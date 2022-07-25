The FRC has published Good practice guidance for companies on running an effective AGM and maximising shareholder engagement, particularly in light of the increased use of hybrid meetings where shareholders can attend and vote either in person or remotely.

The guidance sets out a series of principles and then gives detail on how those principles can be achieved.

Suggestions in the guidance include:

ensuring shareholders have clear information as to how they can participate in the meeting, including accessing the meeting remotely, asking questions and voting;

the board providing an update at the AGM on matters raised by stakeholder groups that are considered by the board to materially affect the company's strategy, performance, and culture; and

not limiting shareholder engagement to the AGM but to offer opportunities to update shareholders throughout the year.

