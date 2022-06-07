ARTICLE

UK: Hybrid Working Can Have A Significant Impact On Revenue Maximisation – How Can Businesses Generate Commercial Advantages From A Hybrid Future? Questions To Commercial Lawyers Around The World

RJ O'Hara - Partner, Flaherty & O'Hara, PC

The most obvious commercial advantage, and thus the best way to impact revenue when it comes to the question of hybrid work, is to allow it. By allowing hybrid work arrangements firms will be able to attract the best new talent. This is certainly true for new employees around the age of 30 and under, who are most likely to expect hybrid or remote work arrangements.

In our experience, however, the desire for hybrid work is by no means limited to a younger workforce. In fact, we find that almost all job candidates express a desire to have at least some flexibility to work remotely. The best practice to increase revenue, then, is to allow hybrid work arrangements while employing technology and methods to keep track of employee productivity.

Robert Bron - Owner & founder, ABiLiTieS Trust

As mentioned before, a hybrid working option makes a business more competitive in the labour market, increases productivity, and lowers office costs. Note that in the Netherlands, the consensus in many sectors seems to have shifted. Employees are considered to have the right to work partly remote. At the same time, there is the right to work part-time in the office. This attitude is also backed by labour unions.

Maybe the greatest advantage comes from the fact that 80% of employees embrace working from home. This was the result of a survey by McKinsey. Also, studies show that hybrid working makes employees feel more empowered. Staff members are motivated to take more responsibility, are willing to work overtime, and will be for the company for longer. Most likely these effects are not visible directly. It will be a benefit for your business in the long term.

Małgorzata Szum - General Partner, BlackGold Law Firm

Hybrid working can have a positive impact on maximising an organisation's profits in several ways. In order to organise hybrid working, companies will have to spend (or have already spent) a certain amount of money to buy software and tools for communication, checking, online project management, cloud document storage, cyber security, etc. However, these investments may translate into profits, the most obvious one being a reduction in administrative costs associated with maintaining office space and the additional related expenses.

On the other hand, if hybrid working is well implemented and its effects are constantly monitored, in the long run, organisations may increase profits by increasing the efficiency of employees working in hybrid mode. Employees have more influence on the balance between family, personal and work life. For a company to be profitable, it is therefore necessary to support employees so that all team members feel they belong to the organisation, understand the company culture, support it and actively work towards shared success. Hybrid working offers the possibility of taking faster action, which is less costly for employees (commuting) and for the organisation itself (savings due to reduced business travel).

Flexibility in modern business is the key to success. This, in turn, may guarantee a prompt response to changing circumstances. So the speed of decision-making can also have an impact on increasing company profits. The possibility not only of working in a hybrid mode but also of holding hybrid meetings of the management board, the supervisory board, or even extraordinary meetings of shareholders and general meetings of shareholders (which is possible under the Polish Commercial Companies Code) can also bring companies tangible financial results.

Ignacio T. Andrade - Partner, Ponte Andrade & Casanova

Before the pandemic, policies, processes, and ways of working originated from the fact that employees spent most of their time working from the office. Now that many people are combining their homes and offices into a single workplace, we must analyse how this can have an impact on productivity and the company's profits, given that hybrid work is a gradual change of focus from the workplace to the purpose of the work itself.

In this new workplace culture, for this to generate competitive advantages they must establish clear guidelines regarding routines, tools and tech, risk and control, as well as flexibility and freedom of choice to ensure a motivated, collaborative, and productive workforce.

Effective communication is fundamental, and it can be achieved through the nurturing of better relations through collaborative hybrid work teams. Hybrid work can contribute to the betterment of workers' wellbeing by reducing the time it takes to commute, the freedom to set their own schedules, and the rise of extra free time for personal activities. It can also optimise work by carrying out individual tasks remotely and carrying out group activities in the office. The hybrid work model must avoid differences and friction between those who work from the office regularly, and those who mainly work remotely.

Fred Ntido - Managing Partner, Threshing Fields – Solicitors & Advocates

Businesses can generate commercial advantages from a hybrid future in the following specific areas:

Increased productivity

A hybrid model can offer flexibility and empower employees to work to their strengths, which in turn boosts productivity. By encouraging a culture that views remote work as a positive alternative to completing deep-focus tasks in the office, teams can find a good balance of creativity and collaboration. Employees who need peace and quiet to focus or who thrive in an office setting can be given the choice to work where and when they're most productive.

Improved employee satisfaction and culture

Autonomy is the key to employee satisfaction. If you provide full autonomy and decision-making on how, where, and when your team members work, employee satisfaction will skyrocket.

More possibilities for continuous learning

Many organisations are performance-driven – but too often, the result is there is not enough time for learning because employees are too busy performing. An output-focused approach does not enable the long-term development of employees, and high productivity can mask an exhausted workforce. The beauty of the hybrid work model is that employees can choose to work whenever they please, meaning that they can schedule their work outside of regular meeting hours so that they can focus on getting work done peacefully and without being disturbed or distracted.

Better collaboration and work relationships

Virtual meetings can play too great a role in hybrid work. We need to find new, more efficient ways of working that do not involve workdays filled with meetings.

Improved mental health

While work and life may rarely be in perfect balance, work-life fit is a vital aspect of any healthy working environment. And hybrid work enables each employee to fit their work and life together in a way that works for them. This reduces stress and helps prevent burnout.

Bradley S. Song & John Kang - Associate, Gordinier, Kang & Kim LLP

Hybrid work has a significant advantage for businesses that require billing time to clients. Rather than commute daily for two hours, workers get two more billable hours per day. Businesses need to develop a routine that works for them. Having a structured work pattern that fosters cooperation will be critical in generating advantages from reduced commuting.

Businesses should not treat office days as the one 'work-day' for remote employees. Employers must be open and transparent about expectations, and regularly hold meetings to cultivate a culture of cooperation. This will help employees stay engaged and alert.

To maintain productivity, do not let hybrid work turn into a three-day work week. Businesses should disfavour letting employees choose their own work from home days. This will create a division between the on-site group and the work-from- home group, leading to advancement disparities. Businesses must be cognizant of personal preference when it comes to work, but at the same time, should not risk lower productivity.

One other revenue maximisation is through geographic flexibility. Employees may be able to generate further revenue from client interaction in remote locations that were once unreachable. It also allows talent acquisition from the workforce that were not previously discoverable.

Ravi Singhania Managing Partner, Singhania & Partners LLP

Hybrid working can have a significant impact on profit and can be a strategic tool for recruitment and retention.

With the multiple 'hats' that working women wear, flexibility is a big lure for those with family responsibilities, and those in search of greater work-life balance. Three hours saved in daily travel suddenly adds 15 hours to pursue other priorities.

There are substantial cost savings in real estate, support staff, and facilities management. Workers from non-metro cities may also be happier with lower salaries if it allows them to work from home. Remote working also reduces a business's carbon footprint.

Organisational policies can specify which roles do not require office work (like independent contractors, gig workers, or freelancers) and negotiate remuneration accordingly.

On this basis there can be different categories of workers, which can change depending upon individual needs and professional commitments:

Fully Remote/Hybrid Remote (2-3 days in a week)

Remote-on-Demand (mainly in office)

On-Site (fully in office)

