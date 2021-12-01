As your business develops, consider whether contracts should be put in place, and if so whether as employees or contractors. Written contracts don't need to be particularly complex, and even simple agreements can provide clarity and protection.

In this instalment of the 'Legal guide for startups' video series, Russell-Cooke senior associate Rachael Taylor refers back to our fictional client, Gina, who runs her own tech media startup, Streamzer. She runs through the process of documenting your employees or consultants.

Rachael is a senior associate in the corporate and commercial team.

She advises on a wide range of corporate matters, including mergers, the sale and purchase of private companies and shareholder, partnership and joint venture agreements.

