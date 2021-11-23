An extract from the Lightbulb Sessions with Guy Wilmot, in conjunction with the Great British Entrepreneurs Awards of which Russell-Cooke is currently a sponsor.

At some point in the life of almost every business, investment will be needed whether to invest in an infrastructure upgrade, launch a new product or spread the risk and the business that has prepared itself properly will be better placed to attract investors.

Investors also tend look for the same things in businesses they invest in as acquirers are looking for in their acquisition targets.

In this extract Guy touches on the significance of the founder in selling the business and the brand.

Guy is a partner in the corporate and commercial team and advises clients on corporate affairs, startups, intellectual property and technology, e-commerce and IT. He regularly advises businesses of all sizes on their corporate affairs including shareholders and founders agreements, corporate fundraising and acquisitions and exits.

