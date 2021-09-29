ARTICLE

UK: Shepherd And Wedderburn Advised Morton Club Together In Its Acquisition Of A Majority Shareholding Stake In Greenock Morton Football Club Limited

Shepherd and Wedderburn has supported Morton Club Together in its acquisition of a majority shareholding stake in Greenock Morton Football Club Limited, meaning the football club is now entirely owned by its fans.

Morton Club Together is a community-owned, volunteer-run organisation that aims to ensure Greenock Morton football club is run in a sustainable way.

The acquisition fulfils a promise made by the Rae family, who own the former majority shareholder Golden Casket Limited, the Greenock-based maker of confectionery including Buchanan's and Gibb.

Shepherd and Wedderburn's team comprised Stephen Gibb and David Benson, of the corporate finance team, and Judith Stephenson and Oonagh MacDonald, who acted in relation to property aspects of the deal.

Stephen Gibb, corporate finance Partner, said: "This is a significant moment for Greenock Morton, and we are delighted to have supported Morton Club Together in achieving its goal of community ownership for the football club."

