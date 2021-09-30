European Union:
ESG Litigation In The UK And EU: What You Need To Know (Podcast)
30 September 2021
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
In this episode, Akin Gump litigation partner Richard Hornshaw and counsel Aimee Smart look at the litigation aspects of
environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues in the U.K.
and EU.
Among the topics covered:
- Bringing ESG-related claims in English courts.
- The trends in cases brought and the legal issues underpinning
them.
- ESG-related cases in the EU and beyond.
- Shareholder activism and ESG litigation.
