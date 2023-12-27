The Regulator has revised its guidance on cyber security to help trustees and scheme managers meet their duties to assess risk, ensure controls are in place, and respond to incidents.

For the first time, the Regulator is requesting that trustees and scheme providers report (on a voluntary basis) significant cyber incidents as soon as reasonably practicable so the Regulator can build a better picture of the cyber risk facing the industry and its members.

