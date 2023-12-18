As part of Cyber Security Awareness month in October, our Cyber team provided a run through of a ten-part checklist to assist in ensuring insurability of your risks.

Cyber Security Awareness Month — Securing the Summit: Essential Cyber Controls for Insurable Business Risks session

Martin Berry and Andrzej Koper from our Cyber Risk Management team take us through the Cyber Controls Checklist to help mitigate the effects of cyber incidents on your organisation.

Key Takeaways

Apply all layers Approach security as applying layers of protection. All elements of the checklist will offer that 'all over' protection. Risk landscape Align your controls to actual risks based you're your threat landscape. Security automation Make security easier for you and your business by automating where possible, especially backups. Do the basics Do the patching, update your systems. Housekeeping is key

Cyber Controls Checklist

The focal point of this session is our Cyber Controls Checklist. This 10-point guide will assist your business resilience and insurability against a wide range of cyber threats.

