Our cyber team collaborate their insights to help ask questions and provide answers during Cyber Security Awareness Month.

Our recent Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Cyber Risk Survey spotlighted the continued board level concerns around threats in the digital realm. Cyber-attacks, data loss, and cyber extortion maintained their dominance as the top three concerns globally for directors and officers. The survey, set across various industries, highlighted critical facets of cyber risk management, with a particular focus on cyber incident response and preparedness.

The survey underscored the increased focus on preparedness and response in dealing with cyber incidents. Notably, three-quarters of respondents reported conducting cyber tabletop exercises within the past year. However, only slightly over half of them expressed confidence in their organisation's ability to effectively manage a cyber incident.

With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks, businesses must adopt a holistic approach to cyber risk management. Establishing a well-defined and rigorously tested incident response plan is not an option; it's a necessity.

Our Incident Preparedness & Response (IP&R) offering encompasses a tailored suite of services designed to evaluate your organisation's capacity to detect, manage, and respond to a cyber security incident. Moreover, it aims to curtail financial losses and protect your reputation in the event of a breach.

We can support your organisation by creating a truly bespoke service package, which may include the following activities:

Incident Simulation and Response Workshops: Practical exercises to refine your team's response skills.

Assessment of Detection and Monitoring Capabilities: A thorough evaluation of your ability to identify and track potential threats.

Incident Response Policy and Strategy Review/Development: Analysis and assessment of your current response and recovery processes as well as crafting or enhancing the blueprint for your incident response efforts.

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Planning: Ensuring you can maintain operations in the face of a cyber crisis.

