Cyber Security Awareness - Blog series: 3

Our cyber team collaborate their insights to help ask questions and provide answers during Cyber Security Awareness Month.

Elevating Cyber Resilience - Cyber risk governance

Our recent Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Cyber Risk Survey underscored the continued prominence of cyber threats—cyber-attacks, data loss, and cyber extortion—ranking as the foremost concerns for directors and officers. This extensive survey canvassed diverse businesses, across various sectors, to glean insights into their approach to cyber risk management, with a special focus on cyber risk governance.

Notably, the survey reveals a shifting landscape where the sponsorship and oversight of cyber risk management increasingly gravitates towards the board, CEOs, and senior leadership levels.

In light of the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks, it is imperative for businesses to cultivate a comprehensive approach to cyber risk governance. This entails a rigorous examination of key cyber risks and the development of a robust cyber risk governance framework.

How can we assist you? Introducing the WTW Cyber Controls & Insurability Assessment (CCIA), a purpose-built solution crafted to address two pivotal objectives: Evaluation of Current Cyber Security Controls: We gauge your existing cyber security measures against a concise and standardised assessment framework. Our recommendations facilitate risk mitigation and improvement, bolstering your defences. Analysis of Cyber Insurability Position: Gain insights into your cyber insurability status. Understand the potential risks and exposure points, enabling informed decision-making. The CCIA empowers decision-makers to identify, assess, and mitigate organisational cyber risks and exposures effectively.

What's the next step? To explore how the WTW CCIA can enhance your cyber resilience and governance, please reach out. Elevate your cyber defence strategy to safeguard your organisation's future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.