Last month the FCA announced that it had fined Equifax Limited £11,164,400 for failing to manage and monitor the security of UK consumer data it had transferred to its parent company based in the US, Equifax Inc, for processing. In our latest podcast in this series, Catherine Pluck discusses with Katie Stephen and Rosie Nance the lessons from this case, and regulatory enforcement concerning IT issues more broadly, for the various phases in a firm's lifecycle regarding a cyber incident.

