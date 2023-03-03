Looking back at 2022, a year of challenges and successes for cybersecurity

An increasingly structured response to ransomware threats

For several years now,cyber villains have favored ransomware attacks. Hospitals and local authorities are amongst the most publicized victims. However, regardless of industry sector, hackers prefer "double extortion" as well asexploitation of third party vulnerabilities.TheNational Cybersecurity Agency of France's (ANSSI)Panorama of the IT threat, published in March 2022, also reveals that state-sponsored threats are still growing, particularly in terms of espionage.

To combat these threats, large organizations are continuously investing in cybersecurity, and these efforts are indeed paying off:the number of disrupted attacks continues to grow!Most organizations now have integrated prepared incident response teams and effective protection tools. And this evolution will continue to be part of a new, better model for enterprises to address cybersecurity and resilience with greater efficiency.

Internally, however, there is still strong pressure for organizations to obtain the necessary cyber resources.Human resources are still a challenge for the progress of such projects. Despite their growth, budgets allocated to cybersecurity remain relatively low in many sectors, especially public ones. The good news is thatthose who have completed their remediation programs are seeing greater stability in their budgets, freeing them up to address the increasing pressure to demonstrate effectiveness.