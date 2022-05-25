ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

CyberSecurity is not an IT issue! This is a subject that we don't talk about enough and that proliferates what is an enormous problem impacting every single one of us. Unfortunately we are all being attacked all the time, not just in our businesses but in our homes, we need to stay alert and appraised of the latest risks and thinking, to help ourselves, our colleagues and our loved ones. Please join us as our guest at this fascinating session being delivered by Rob May who is an international CyberSecurity speaker and thought leader, he is the UK Ambassador for CyberSecurity and we promise you a session that will inform, educate, and entertain.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.