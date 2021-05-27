The Council has decided to prolong the framework for restrictive measures against cyber-attacks threatening the EU or its Member States for another year, until 18 May 2022.

The framework allows the EU to impose targeted restrictive measures on persons or entities involved in cyber-attacks which have a significant impact and constitute an external threat to the EU or its Member States. Restrictive measures can also be imposed in response to cyber-attacks against third states or international organisations where such measures are considered necessary to achieve the objectives of the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP).

Sanctions currently apply to eight individuals and four entities and include an asset freeze and a travel ban. Additionally, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed. To read the Council's press release in full, click here.

