On 17 April 2023, HM Treasury (HMT) published the draft Insider Dealing (Securities and Regulated Markets) Order 2023 (the Order) and an explanatory memorandum.

The Order brings the list of securities captured under the criminal insider dealing regime in the Criminal Justice Act 1993 (CJA) broadly in line with the administrative market insider dealing and unlawful disclosure of inside information regimes in the UK Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

Although the list of securities under the CJA regime will expand, the alignment will help compliance and other professionals charged with explaining and policing potential insider dealing within companies with listed UK securities and regulated firms that trade in or manage those securities.

Of note for US and other non-UK firms, the Order does not extend the territorial scope of the CJA to align it with MAR: for insider dealing in listed UK securities to be a criminal offence in the UK, it will still have to take place in the UK. A person can be guilty of insider dealing in listed UK securities under MAR even if the conduct occurs outside the UK.

The Order will enter into force 21 days after the day on which it is made, which on current Parliamentary timetables is likely to be during Q3 2023.

UK regulated firms should update their compliance manuals/policies to reflect these changes once the Order is made.

As currently drafted, the Order will: