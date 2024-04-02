From 1st May 2024, Companies House will be increasing its filing fees for various services as part of its broader initiative to improve the integrity of the UK registry under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act.

According to Companies House, these changes are intended to help facilitate the expansion of digital services provided by Companies House, increase the accuracy of information on the register and further protect against economic crime. It is important that businesses are aware of the key changes and manage their costs accordingly to ensure continued compliance with regulations.

Set out below are the main changes affecting company incorporation and the registration of overseas entities. For a complete list of fee changes please visit the GOV.UK website.

These changes represent a significant increase in costs, particularly regarding Overseas Entities. If you have any concerns or require assistance with registration or any of the above, contact us via email at hello@dixcartuk.com.

