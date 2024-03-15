UK:
Key Summary For Uk Budget 2024
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's budget announcements toady (06
March 2024), some changes are below:
- Cut employee's' National Insurance by another 2p in the
Budget, meaning it falls from 10% to 8% and self-employment NIC 4
reduce from 8% to 6%;
- Reduction of higher capital gains tax rate on property from 28%
to 24%;
- Increase VAT registration threshold for businesses from
£85,000 to £90,000;
- Abolishment of non-domicile tax status
- Increase the child benefit threshold from £50,000 to
£60,000, with a higher taper from £60,000 to
£80,000;
- Freeze on alcohol duty extended until February 2025;
- 5p cut to fuel duty to continue for 12 months;
- Increase of British ISA, allowing extra £5,000
investments in UK;
- £1m towards memorial for Muslims who died in two World
Wars;
- Household Support Fund kept at current level for six
months;
- Increase investment nearly £6bn for the NHS;
- Allocate £105m over next four years to build 50 special
free schools;
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
