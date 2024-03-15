UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's budget announcements toady (06 March 2024), some changes are below:

  • Cut employee's' National Insurance by another 2p in the Budget, meaning it falls from 10% to 8% and self-employment NIC 4 reduce from 8% to 6%;
  • Reduction of higher capital gains tax rate on property from 28% to 24%;
  • Increase VAT registration threshold for businesses from £85,000 to £90,000;
  • Abolishment of non-domicile tax status
  • Increase the child benefit threshold from £50,000 to £60,000, with a higher taper from £60,000 to £80,000;
  • Freeze on alcohol duty extended until February 2025;
  • 5p cut to fuel duty to continue for 12 months;
  • Increase of British ISA, allowing extra £5,000 investments in UK;
  • £1m towards memorial for Muslims who died in two World Wars;
  • Household Support Fund kept at current level for six months;
  • Increase investment nearly £6bn for the NHS;
  • Allocate £105m over next four years to build 50 special free schools;

