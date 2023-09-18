In recent years, many businesses and individuals have encountered fluctuations in HMRC's performance, particularly in areas related to VAT. Currently, we are observing substantial delays in processing fundamental applications and requests, along with occasional errors and omissions in HMRC's record-keeping and communications.

It's important to acknowledge that when faced with delays or omissions, reaching out to HMRC may not always result in an immediate resolution, and in some cases, finding the right contact information can be challenging.

In response to these challenges, we want to assure our clients that we are committed to providing support and guidance during these times. Our team is dedicated to monitoring ongoing cases and providing updates as information becomes available. In certain circumstances, we can escalate matters to seek resolutions, which may include filing appeals or official complaints. If appropriate, we can also engage with the relevant Member of Parliament (MP) for your constituency. Additionally, in cases where HMRC's errors or delays lead to additional costs, we can explore the possibility of requesting ex gratia compensation.

We understand the frustration that these delays may cause and want to minimise any inconvenience you may face. To that end, please be assured that every member of Price Bailey, specifically those in the VAT team, are committed to ensuring that all submissions to HMRC, including VAT registrations, options to tax, and error disclosures, are accurate, appropriate, timely, and complete. We will do our utmost to keep you up to date with any progress and information whenever that becomes available. Your cooperation in providing us with all relevant information will help us avoid any potential requests from HMRC for further details.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding HMRC-related matters or require assistance with any submissions, please do not hesitate to contact us. Your peace of mind is our priority, and we are here to support you throughout this process. If you would like to speak to one of our VAT team, please contact us using the form below.

