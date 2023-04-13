Saturday sees the 50th Birthday of VAT.

Introduced as a "simple tax" in the UK on 1 April 1973,by the Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time, Anthony Barber, VAT has grown into one of the principle revenue taxes.

As a rookie VAT officer, I was immensely proud of my warrant from her Majesty's Customs and Excise but was shocked to find that the "simple, self-policing tax" sold by the training team was anything but!

As a VAT officer, I had some good times (like meeting one of the band members of Hot Chocolate), had some scary times (stalked, verbally and physically threatened and had to talk someone down from a ledge when he found out his ailing business was still over the VAT threshold) and met some great people who knew how to party!

As a practitioner, I learnt the law, commerciality, marketing, people management, time management, (no feet up on the coffee table of a Friday watching neighbours and writing reports!), public speaking and the fact that there is never a short or final answer! Again, I have met some great people (who know how to party!)

Above all, though, VAT has provided me with a career, confidence and an eclectic bunch of friends (who all like to party....but of a theme here!)

So happy Birthday VAT and "Thank You"!

