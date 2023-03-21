To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
What does the Chancellor's Spring Budget mean for you and
your business?
Against a slightly more optimistic forecast than of late from
the Office for Budget Responsibility, the Chancellor made his first
Budget speech with measures aimed at stimulating economic growth.
His key focus was on boosting the workforce and business
investment. However, with official forecasts showing that
households are facing a record squeeze on living standards over the
next two years with increasing tax burden and cost of living, will
he achieve his aims?
Stay tuned to our budget page for more analysis from our experts
through the day
DOWNLOAD
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from UK
Good v HMRC – What Does ‘Entitled To' Mean?
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The Court of Appeal in Good v HMRC [2023] EWCA Civ 114 upheld the decision of the Upper Tribunal in examining the meaning of "entitled to" in the context...
UK ‘Non-Domiciled' Status – Facts And Fictions
The Sovereign Group
There is continual debate about those individuals who are non-domiciled but resident in the UK. Are they an asset to society who assist wealth generation in Britain, and we are lucky to have them?
What Is The Future Of The UK's Non-dom Tax Regime?
Maurice Turnor Gardner
The tax regime for UK resident non-UK domiciled persons, ‘non-doms', has long been the subject of public and political scrutiny. However, it has recently been subject to a renewed focus.