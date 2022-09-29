A chocolate box of giveaways to stimulate growth, but are the centres sweet or sour?

This was meant to be a mini budget, but turned out to be the biggest tax cutting event for 50 years and largely an undoing of the previous Chancellor's budget in March. This is the government's big experiment on creating a new era of growth targeting 2.5%. But will it pay off? Without the usual independent scrutiny that the annual budget would get, it's even more difficult to say. There's lots to unpack with cuts to income tax, NI, corporation tax, Stamp Duty Land Tax, VAT, energy support package, boosts to investment zones and more. We'll be publishing our detailed budget guide on Monday which will contain all of the details and illustrate what it means for you and your business along with any guidance on action you should consider.

