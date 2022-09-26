ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

HMRC have advised that the VAT Making Tax Digital (MTD) service will be undergoing maintenance work from Saturday 24th September at 16:30 to Wednesday 28th September 17:00. During this time users will be unable to:

submit VAT returns

access HMRC Business Tax Account to view previous submissions and payment details

set up new direct debits or amend or cancel existing ones

sign up for Making Tax Digital

Whilst VAT Controller will be available throughout the above periods, please note that you may receive an HMRC error if you try to add, edit or submit returns or link registrations in VAT Controller to the MTD system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.