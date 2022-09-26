UK:
HMRC Announces Making Tax Digital Downtime
26 September 2022
Hillier Hopkins
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
HMRC have advised that the VAT Making Tax Digital (MTD) service
will be undergoing maintenance work from Saturday 24th September at
16:30 to Wednesday 28th September 17:00. During this time
users will be unable to:
- submit VAT returns
- access HMRC Business Tax Account to view previous submissions
and payment details
- set up new direct debits or amend or cancel existing ones
- sign up for Making Tax Digital
Whilst VAT Controller will be available throughout the above
periods, please note that you may receive an HMRC error if you try
to add, edit or submit returns or link registrations in VAT
Controller to the MTD system.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from UK
Moving From The UK To Spain: Tax Planning
De Giorgio Wealth Management
The tax system in Spain is very different to the UK. If you are considering taking up residence in Spain, it is essential that you seek tax advice
UK Tax Round Up
Proskauer Rose LLP
In HMRC v Murphy, the Court of Appeal ruled that sums paid under a settlement agreement in respect of legal fees and an insurance premium, which were not paid directly to the taxpayer...
Welcome Change To Capital Gains Tax Rules On Separation
Ian Walker Family Law and Mediation Solicitors
An unexpected Capital Gains Tax (‘CGT') bill can come as a nasty surprise to someone who has separated from their spouse. However, a new change to the rules should make this a thing of the past.