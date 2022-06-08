The Government have announced a new scheme to claim a VAT refund if you buy second-hand motor vehicles in Great Britain and move them to Northern Ireland or the EU for resale.

The second-hand motor vehicle export refund scheme is intended to be introduced on 1 October 2022.

The scheme will allow you to claim a refund of VAT if you move a second-hand motor vehicle from Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) to Northern Ireland for resale.

If you're a car dealer who sells motor vehicles in Northern Ireland, you will soon have to use the scheme if you:

buy vehicles in Great Britain and move them to Northern Ireland for resale

currently use the VAT margin scheme for those sales

You may also be able to use the refund scheme if you:

are VAT registered in the EU

buy second-hand vehicles in Great Britain and export them to the EU for resale

You can find out more on the HMRC website.

