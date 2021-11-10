ARTICLE

VAT-registered businesses with a taxable turnover above the VAT threshold (currently £85,000) have been required to keep digital VAT business records and send VAT returns using Making Tax Digital-compatible software since 1 April 2019. From 1st April 2022 that extends to all VAT registered businesses regardless of turnover.

HMRC have published a VAT Notice which provides technical guidance about Making Tax Digital for VAT and also a list of software developers and providers who are currently supporting Making Tax Digital for VAT.

