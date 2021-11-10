Is your business VAT registered?
Not sure what to do about Making Tax Digital?
If so, then VAT Controller gives you a fast and simple way to file your VAT returns after Making Tax Digital comes into force in April 2022. Easy to use and affordable with a choice of options to suit you. Fully MTD compliant and HMRC tested.
VAT controller is a great solution if you use a spreadsheet based accounting system or if your current software is not MTD compatible.
VAT Controller options
Licence only – £275 + VAT per annum first year then £200 + VAT per annum thereafter. Licence includes the VAT template plus the software to file your VAT return with HMRC.
Submission service – £300 +
VAT per quarter
Send your information to us in an agreed template and we will sense check, format and
submit your VAT return for you.
Full bookkeeping and filing – Price on application
(For more general information and tips visit our MTD page)
Email mtd@hhllp.co.uk or call 0330 094 8450 to sign up.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.