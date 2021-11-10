Is your business VAT registered?

Not sure what to do about Making Tax Digital?

If so, then VAT Controller gives you a fast and simple way to file your VAT returns after Making Tax Digital comes into force in April 2022. Easy to use and affordable with a choice of options to suit you. Fully MTD compliant and HMRC tested.

VAT controller is a great solution if you use a spreadsheet based accounting system or if your current software is not MTD compatible.

VAT Controller options

Licence only – £275 + VAT per annum first year then £200 + VAT per annum thereafter. Licence includes the VAT template plus the software to file your VAT return with HMRC.

Submission service – £300 + VAT per quarter

Send your information to us in an agreed template and we will sense check, format and

submit your VAT return for you.

Full bookkeeping and filing – Price on application

(For more general information and tips visit our MTD page)

Email mtd@hhllp.co.uk or call 0330 094 8450 to sign up.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.