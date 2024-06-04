ARTICLE
4 June 2024

Pensions Ombudsman's Blog Outlines The Year's Priorities

The Pensions Ombudsman's chief operating officer, Robert Loughlin, has published a blog highlighting plans for tackling its historical caseload and reducing waiting times.
There are three areas the Ombudsman will be prioritising this year: tightening the conditions under which the Resolution Team will investigate a complaint; extending the use of short-form decisions and Determinations for appropriate cases; and exploring whether there are certain categories of complaints that are more appropriately dealt with by other organisations.

The full programme of changes is due to be delivered over the next three years but the Ombudsman has an ambitious target of achieving an improved position over the next 12–18 months.

