Update Provided On Pensions Dashboards By PDP

The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has published its ninth progress update report outlining upcoming priorities and its activity over the six months since October 2023.

We reported in April 2024 that the DWP had published its connection timetable guidance, and the PDP will continue to work with industry and regulators to ensure pension providers and schemes are aware of their connection dates.

The PDP's update also states that:

The PDP is preparing guidance on connection and will develop an online connection hub, including the code of connection, which it expects to publish later in 2024. The connection hub will contain guidance explaining how and when those connecting to the dashboards ecosystem via a third party should contact the PDP regarding their connection plans.

The PDP is working with a group of volunteer participants and connection testing will begin later this year.

The PDP plans to publish updated data standards shortly. It is also updating technical and reporting standards, as well as the code of connection, which covers security, operational and service standards.

