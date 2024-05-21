HMRC Publishes Further Guidance On LTA Abolition In Newsletter 159

On April 25, 2024, HMRC published the latest edition of its pension schemes newsletter.

The newsletter includes further FAQs on the abolition of the lifetime allowance, which are available, together with previous FAQs, here.

Our April 2024 briefing provides highlights of five things to note and three things for trustees to do under the new pensions tax regime.

