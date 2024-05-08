The Action Plan Q3 2024 is a summary of changes and proposals in UK pensions law and regulation over the last quarter, which employers and trustees need to respond to now or in the coming months. It also includes details of things to look out for.

Topics addressed in this edition include:

The removal of the lifetime allowance from 6 April 2024.

The Pensions Regulator's general code.

Cyber security.

Actions to take now that the government has confirmed the different dates by which schemes must connect to the pensions dashboards ecosystem and be ready to respond to requests for pensions information.

Actions to take in relation to defined benefit (DB) scheme funding.

Actions to take in relation to investment.

Proposals for new rules on distribution of DB surplus, a Pension Protection Fund (PPF) "super levy" and a new consolidator scheme run by the PPF.

Value for money and illiquid assets in defined contribution schemes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.