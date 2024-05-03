The Pensions Regulator has published its 2024 Annual Funding Statement, which is relevant to trustees and sponsors of all private sector DB pension schemes.

On 24 April 2024, The Pensions Regulator (TPR) published its latest Annual Funding Statement, which is relevant to trustees and sponsors of all private sector defined benefit (DB) pension schemes, but particularly applies to those undertaking an actuarial valuation with an effective date between 22 September 2023 and 21 September 2024 (referred to as 'Tranche 19' valuations) or reviewing funding and investment strategies.

As TPR reminds trustees and sponsors, the current funding regime applies until the new legislation and the revised DB funding code come into force for valuations with an effective date on or after 22 September 2024. TPR notes however that it would be good practice for trustees to consider the steps they can take now to align with the new funding code, to avoid having to make significant changes at their next valuation.

Context for the statement

TPR notes that the aggregate funding level across schemes with a Tranche 19 valuation is ahead of that expected three years ago, with TPR estimating that half of these schemes are expected to be funded to a level at which they could afford to secure all liabilities with an insurer through a buyout (although as we have previously noted, TPR's assessment of the aggregate surplus across all DB schemes might be an overestimate). However, the position for individual schemes will vary greatly.

If a scheme's funding level has improved significantly, trustees should review whether their funding and investment strategies are still appropriate. In particular, TPR suggests that trustees should consider whether continuing with their existing strategy is in members' interests.

TPR acknowledges that trustees are increasingly facing calls from employers to reduce or suspend contributions and from members calling for discretionary increases. When considering any such requests, trustees should look at the scheme's overall position, the resilience of the investment strategy and the level of covenant support.

TPR also highlights that economic uncertainty will continue to affect schemes and sponsors, including the future path of interest and inflation rates, geopolitical instability, and the potential effects of climate change and wider sustainability issues. TPR expects schemes to consider these factors when assessing and monitoring their funding and risk strategies, and their sponsor covenant.

Funding considerations

TPR continues to group schemes broadly into three categories depending on their funding level relative to both the cost of an insurance company buyout and the scheme's technical provisions and provides specific guidance for each group. The key messages are:

For schemes that are fully funded on a buyout basis, trustees should consider whether buying out or running on is the best option for members, taking into account the risks and benefits of each option, the scheme rules, and the trustee duties. TPR also notes that that the effect of a buyout on the possibility of future discretionary benefit increases may be a relevant consideration. Trustees should document their strategy and explain why it is in the best interest of members.

For schemes that are funded to a level above technical provisions but below the cost of a buyout, trustees should review their long-term objective and the timescale for reaching it. Trustees should also review their plans for transitioning their investment strategy to align with their long-term objectives, taking into account how the funding position of the scheme has changed since the plans were originally set. Trustees should also consider the merits of running on the scheme versus aiming for buyout and explore the full range of options available to them, including emerging options such as commercial consolidators, capital-backed journey plans or the proposed consolidator that would be run by the Pension Protection Fund and underwritten by taxpayers (though key details of this are yet to be determined). TPR also suggests that schemes in this group may want to explore ways of achieving greater levels of governance and economies of scale and whether greater value can be delivered to members though increasing access to private market investments.

For schemes that have a deficit on a technical provisions basis, trustees should focus on eliminating the funding deficit as soon as the employer can reasonably afford, and revisit the technical provisions to ensure they are consistent with the scheme's long-term funding target. Trustees should also pay careful attention to the employer covenant and to be mindful of re-financing risks, covenant leakage and fair treatment.

