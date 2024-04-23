The Pensions Regulator's latest blog sets out three tips for trustees seeking ways to improve their scheme's EDI standards:

Look to the wider pensions industry to take advantage of the good practice that exists.

Make use of the Regulator's EDI guidance.

Recognising the value that "everyone plays in driving the agenda".

The blog concludes that diverse boards give rise to better performance and standards, often because all the available skills, knowledge and insights are used. The Regulator believes that embedding EDI into scheme governance will result in better decisions, in turn delivering more value for savers.

