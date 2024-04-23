The European Securities and Markets Authority has published a statement on deprioritising supervisory actions linked to pension schemes' clearing obligations pending the finalisation of the EMIR review.

The Council of the EU and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on February 7, 2024. ESMA expects supervisory actions not to be prioritised in relation to the clearing obligation for derivative transactions conducted with third-country pension scheme arrangements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.