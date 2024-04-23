In a letter sent to the Governor of the Bank of England, and mentioned in a press statement, the Regulator has confirmed that pension schemes are now more resistant to LDI shocks.

The Regulator has welcomed a report by the Bank's Financial Policy Committee which provided an update on LDI funds' resilience following the crisis in September 2022. The Regulator's guidance for schemes using LDI arrangements can be found here.

