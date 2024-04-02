UK:
HMRC Publishes Latest Issue Of Its LTA Guidance Newsletter
02 April 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Published on March 15, 2024, the most recent issue of the LTA
guidance newsletter is now available from HMRC. Set out
in the same format as the previous versions, it sets out
information in Q&A format.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Platform Workers Directive Suddenly Passed
Lewis Silkin
The long-promised, interminably-debated and much-amended EU Platform Workers Directive has been passed. The final version delegates key decisions on who is a platform worker to the Member States...
Carer's Leave Regulations
Higgs LLP
The Carer's Leave Regulations 2024 are being introduced to provide employees with caring responsibilities the entitlement to one week of unpaid carer's leave in any 12-month period.
Rates And Limits For Employment Law
Lewis Silkin
Various employment-related rates and limits change every year, usually in April. Here's our at-a-glance table of the current key figures.