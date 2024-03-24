Gain access to our latest webcast recording, offering expert guidance on what pension funds and direct insured pension plans need to be doing, to ensure they are ready for the new Dutch pension legislation.

Employers have to make their pension scheme compliant with the new Dutch pension legislation by 1 October 2027.

The key changes are:

All pension plans must be defined contribution going forward

For new hires, a plan with a flat rate contribution is mandatory

Survivor's pension will have to change

Note: consent and potentially compensation is needed for all changes.

This webcast is also applicable to organisations who have a subsidiary in the Netherlands as you will also need to comply.

