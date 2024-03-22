On March 5, 2024, the Regulator published a consultation on the statement of strategy for DB schemes. Producing a statement is a fundamental part of trustees' obligations under the new Funding and Investment Regulations which come into force on April 6, 2024.

In its consultation, the Regulator is seeking views from trustees and advisers on its proposed approach to the statement, including its proposed form and the type and extent of the information that will need to be submitted by trustees.

The Regulator provides a link for DB scheme trustees to complete an online survey and requests responses by April 16, 2024.

