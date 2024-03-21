On February 21, 2024, the Regulator published a blog encouraging trustees to take stock and plan for wider ESG risks and opportunities, as climate reporting should now be "business as usual" for trustees. The Regulator acknowledges that ESG and related reporting is a significant challenge for trustees but failure to take into account climate related risks and opportunities could put savers at risk.

The blog highlights factors trustees may wish to consider, including becoming early adopters in line with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures.

