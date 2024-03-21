The Association of British Insurers has produced a guide which offers information and guidance to insurance and personal and group personal pension scheme providers who are considering participating in the voluntary Dormant Assets Scheme, which was extended in June 2023 to include this sector.

The guide covers the steps participants need to take to reunite assets with their owners, what products/asset types are in scope, what preparation is required for a Dormant Asset Scheme project and the contractual terms required to join the scheme.

