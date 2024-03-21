UK:
Regulator Publishes Blog On Auto-Enrolment
21 March 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
On March 4, 2024, the Regulator published a blog on auto-enrolment, announcing a more
user-friendly "refreshed" site for employers declaring
their compliance.
Since 2012 when auto-enrolment was introduced, the number of
savers has now reached 11 million.
