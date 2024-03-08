The general submission deadline for taking action to minimise the 2024/25 PPF levy is midnight on March 31, 2024. Schemes should note that this is Easter Sunday and the Friday before is a bank holiday, meaning action will need to be taken in advance of the deadline.

This includes the submission of scheme returns and electronic contingent asset certificates to the Regulator, and of asset backed contribution certificates and special category employer applications to the PPF.

Supporting documents for contingent assets must be emailed to the PPF before 5pm on April 2, 2024.

To be reflected in the scheme levy, deficit reduction contributions must have been certified on the Regulator's Exchange system by 5pm on April 30, 2024.

Full block transfers should be certified with the Regulator before 5pm on June 30, 2024.

The full list of deadlines is available on the PPF website.

