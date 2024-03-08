UK:
Efforts To Tackle Small Pension Pots Step Up A Gear
08 March 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
On February 8, 2024, the DWP announced the launch of the Small Pots Working
Group.
The Group will be chaired by the DWP and has representation from
various industry bodies, including the Financial Conduct Authority,
the Pensions Regulator, the Pension and Lifetime Savings
Association and the Association of British Insurers.
It will provide recommendations on how best to implement the
proposed multiple default consolidator approach, set out in the
Government's 2023 Autumn Statement.
