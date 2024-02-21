On January 30, 2024, HM Treasury published the Securitisation Regulations 2024. The explanatory memorandum to the Regulations notes that the FCA, rather than the Regulator as previously, will have responsibility for supervising securitisations by pension schemes.

The Regulations are largely unaltered from the draft published in November 2023 containing changes such as the removal of due diligence requirements for occupational pension schemes acting as institutional investors in securitisations.

Further legislation dealing with the due diligence requirements for pension schemes is due to be laid later in 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.