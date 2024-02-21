UK:
HMT Publishes Securitisation Regulations
21 February 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On January 30, 2024, HM Treasury published the Securitisation
Regulations 2024. The explanatory memorandum to the Regulations
notes that the FCA, rather than the Regulator as previously, will
have responsibility for supervising securitisations by pension
schemes.
The Regulations are largely unaltered from the draft published
in November 2023 containing changes such as the removal of due
diligence requirements for occupational pension schemes acting as
institutional investors in securitisations.
Further legislation dealing with the due diligence requirements
for pension schemes is due to be laid later in 2024.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Changes In Employment Law In 2024
Gunnercooke
A significant number changes to employment law will come into force in 2024, some of which are more impactful than others. Here are out "Top 6" changes for employers to be aware of.
Freedom Of Expression Versus Offending Others?
Herrington Carmichael
The recent judgment in Phoenix v The Open University saw the Employment Tribunal uphold the majority of Professor Phoenix's claims against her former employer for direct...
Employment Law Updates For 2024
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
As we enter 2024 and prepare for the year ahead, HR professionals and business leaders will be gearing up for employment law changes coming into force that will have a practical impact on their organisations and employees.